SNEAD, Ala. — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of her two children, then ages 1 and 2, and aggravated child abuse.
Al.com reported Monday that 25-year-old Melissa Ann Miller, of Snead, was initially arrested in 2016 after the children were hospitalized that April for about a month with severe injuries, including cigar burns.
Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says Miller blamed the injuries on a battery-powered four-wheeler.
The newspaper says Miller's plea means she will be sentenced to 12 years for each attempted murder conviction and 12 years for each aggravated child abuse conviction.
The children now live with a relative.
