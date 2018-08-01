PRATTVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama woman who really wanted a deputy to unlock her car is being locked up herself.
Citing court records, the Montgomery Advertiser reports that 30-year-old Kimberly DeShun Gardner pleaded guilty on Tuesday to filing a false report.
Records show Gardner had called the sheriff's office asking for a deputy to unlock her vehicle on May 27. The dispatcher told her that wasn't part of their job.
Around 15 minutes later, she called back, reporting a vehicle break-in. This time a deputy did respond, and arrested her after she asked to unlock the car.
Gardner received a 365-day sentence, suspended to serve 10 days, and two years' unsupervised probation. She also must pay a $100 fine and court costs. Her attorney, Kim Kervin, declined comment.
