A 27-year-old Alabama woman was indicted on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the shooting death of her fetus, even though, police say, another woman pulled the trigger.

The moment quickly became a flash point in the broader debate over abortion, particularly in Alabama, and raised questions over how fairly manslaughter charges can be applied in the state.

Marshae Jones of Birmingham was five months pregnant on Dec. 4 when an argument began between her and another woman outside a Dollar General, AL.com reported. The fight, which police said was over the fetus' father, led 23-year-old Ebony Jemison to shoot Jones in the stomach. The mother survived the shooting, but it resulted in a miscarriage.

Jemison was charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury failed to indict her, and the charge was dismissed, according to AL.com. At the time, police alleged that Jones started the argument and that Jemison shot Jones in self-defense.

But on Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Jones on a manslaughter charge, AL.com reported. She was being held Thursday in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Jefferson County jail, records show. It is not clear whether Jones has an attorney.

"The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby," Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said in December, in the days following the shooting. "It was the mother of the child who initiated and continued the fight which resulted in the death of her own unborn baby."

Lynneice Washington, the district attorney for Jefferson County's Bessemer division who will handle the case, did not return requests for comment.

Alabama is among 38 states with laws that classify fetuses as victims in homicide or assault, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Alabama, a "person" includes a fetus in any stage of development.

Abortion and pregnancy rights groups quickly seized on the incident with Jones as further evidence of Alabama criminalizing pregnancy.

Alabama has become the epicenter for reproductive rights advocacy after it passed the most stringent abortion laws in the country, outlawing the procedure except when necessary to save the mother's life.