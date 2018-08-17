MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court won't transfer a defamation lawsuit against former U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore by a woman who says Moore molested her decades ago.

The court on Friday denied Moore's request to have the case heard in Etowah County instead of Montgomery.

Leigh Corfman accused Moore of sexually molesting her decades ago when she was 14. Moore has denied the allegations.

Corfman filed a lawsuit against Moore and his campaign, saying they defamed her as they denied the accusations during the Senate race.

Moore sought to have the case heard in Etowah County where he and Corfman both live.

Corfman was one of several women who said Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers.

Moore filed his own lawsuit against Corfman and the other accusers.