MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has moved closer to approving the use of nitrogen gas in executions - a method so far untested in the United States.

The Alabama Senate approved a bill Thursday that permits execution by nitrogen hypoxia if lethal injection drugs are unavailable or are ruled unconstitutional. State Sen. Trip Pittman said Alabama needs an alternative as lethal injection face legal challenges.

The Death Penalty Information Center says no state has used nitrogen gas in an execution, although Oklahoma and Mississippi have voted to authorize the use of the gas as a back-up.

Senators approved the bill just hours before the scheduled execution of a death row inmate by lethal injection.