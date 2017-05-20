– The Gophers softball team’s 26-game winning streak is over, and coach Jessica Allister’s top-ranked team will need to start a new one if it is to keep its season going.

Host and 16th-seeded Alabama beat the Gophers 1-0 Saturday when Reagan Dykes drew a bases-loaded walk with two out in the ninth inning in the winners bracket game Saturday at the Tuscaloosa Regional.

The Crimson Tide won a pitcher’s duel, with Alexis Osorio striking out 11 batters in a two-hitter to prevail over the Gophers’ Sara Groenewegen, who gave up four hits with 10 strikeouts and just the one walk.

The Gophers will play in an elimination game scheduled for later today against the Louisiana Tech-Albany winner. However, about 20 minutes after the Gophers-Alabama game, there were several lightning strikes in the area, and the tarp was pulled out, delaying the start of the second game.

Alabama advances to the championship round. The Crimson Tide will advance to next weekend’s super regional round unless it loses twice Sunday.