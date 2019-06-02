OKLAHOMA CITY — Kaylee Tow hit a three-run homer in Alabama's six-run first inning and the Crimson Tide routed Florida 15-3 in a Women's College World Series elimination game Saturday night.
Tow finished with four RBIs to help Alabama (58-9) advance to play Arizona in an elimination game later in the evening.
The Gators (49-18) lost both of their games at the World Series.
Florida ace Kelly Barnhill lasted just two-thirds of an inning in her college finale. She was USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year in 2017.
Alabama scored four more in the third inning, and the rout was on.
Florida finally scored in the seventh inning on homers by Kendyl Lindaman and Sophia Reynoso.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
ECHL says Kelly Cup wasn't returned, made new trophy
Bruce Boudreau has seen a lot of things in his hockey life. He's never heard of anything like this.The minor hockey league ECHL said Saturday…
Gophers
Reusse: Gophers meet their match, and more, vs. Pac-12 softball foes
The Gophers arrived to the Women's College World Series hoping to discover if the Pac-12's long-held mastery in softball was ready to be challenged. There was a definite answer.
High Schools
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and Dakota United win adapted softball state titles
Games came down to the wire with a walkoff or extra innings needed to win the championships.
Wild
The Latest: Bruins chase Blues' Binnington, up 5-1 in Game 3
The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):
MN United
Castellanos' stunner lifts NYCFC to 2-2 draw with Crew
Valentín Castellanos scored the tying goal with a 35-yard shot in the 76th minute and New York City FC held on for a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.