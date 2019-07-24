TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his 82-year-old wheelchair-using landlord with a bat, stabbing him with an ice pick and burning his body.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 54-year-old Clifford Madison was sentenced Monday in the 2016 slaying of Emmett Kyzer, who disappeared after asking the sheriff's office how to evict someone.

Authorities investigating the disappearance found Kyzer's bloody wheelchair in his yard along with a single Velcro shoe. The other shoe was found nearly a year later with Kyzer's skeletal remains in a wooded area.

Madison's ex-girlfriend, Marla Johnsey, was a key witness. She testified she unwillingly helped dispose of Kyzer's body, then stayed quiet out of fear for her life. She hasn't been charged.

Madison blamed the death on Johnsey.