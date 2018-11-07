HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man accused of pulling a gun at an immigration rally in Alabama has been convicted of menacing and reckless endangerment.
Al. com reports that former high school teacher Shane Ryan Sealy was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Lonzo Robison to 160 days in jail and two years of probation.
Defense Attorney Joshua Graff said Sealy will appeal.
Prosecutors say Sealy was arrested June 30 after pulling a Glock semi-automatic pistol during a Keep Families Together Rally in Huntsville. They say Sealy marched around the park holding a sign that said "ice, ice, baby," referring to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
