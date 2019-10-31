MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A court is considering a lawsuit that could help decide who controls Alabama's Democratic Party.
Circuit Judge Greg Griffin scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning in Montgomery on a lawsuit filed by longtime party chair Nancy Worley and others.
The suit is trying to block some members of the party's governing committee from meeting Saturday to elect new leaders. The suit claims the meeting would be illegal.
The legal fight comes with the party's lone statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones, facing a tough re-election battle.
The Democratic National Committee is siding with the upstart group that's aligned with Jones rather than Worley and party vice chairman Joe Reed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Dems push impeachment rules through; Peterson votes no
Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a sharply divided House Thursday, the chamber's first formal vote in a fight that could stretch into the 2020 election year.
National
Keystone oil pipeline leaks 383,000 gallons in North Dakota
TC Energy's Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 383,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) of oil in northeastern North Dakota, state regulators said Thursday.
National
The Latest: House GOP leader slams impeachment vote
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment resolution (all times local):
National
The Latest: Union says its open to makeup days compromise
The Latest on Chicago Public Schools teachers' strike (all times local):
National
A look at House resolution and next phase of impeachment
The House on Thursday approved a resolution that formalizes the next phase of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump. The measure calls for public hearings and sharing evidence with the president's counsel. Republicans continue to criticize the process as a "sham."