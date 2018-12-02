GRAPEVINE, Texas — College Football Playoff set: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame.
Alabama and Oklahoma are headed to the Orange Bowl, and a semifinal showdown in the College Football Playoff.
The Crimson Tide (13-0) have been the nation's No. 1 team all season and defeated Georgia on Saturday to win the Southeastern Conference title. The Sooners (12-1) defeated Texas to win the Big 12 title on Saturday.
This is the second time that the Orange Bowl has been the site of a CFP semifinal. Top-seeded Clemson beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma 37-17 in 2015.
The other CFP semifinal this season is at the Cotton Bowl, where second-seeded Clemson will face third-seeded Notre Dame in a battle of unbeatens.
