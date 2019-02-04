DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group says it killed the manager of a Dubai government-owned port operator in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland.
P&O Ports has acknowledged one of its employees was killed and three others injured in an "incident" Monday at its operations in Bosaso Port.
The government-run Dubai Media Office tweeted the information on behalf of P&O Ports, saying an investigation is ongoing.
P&O Ports did not answer a phone call Monday. It signed a 30-year, $336 million deal in 2017 to develop the Bosaso Port.
Al-Shabab claimed the attack, saying it targeted a company that "occupies" Bosaso.
Puntland is an arid region of northeast Somalia on the Gulf of Aden.
Dubai-owned DP World port operator also is operating a major port in Somalia's breakaway territory of Somaliland.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.