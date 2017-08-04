Al Roker was in Minnesota with some time to munch this week, and it’s pretty obvious that he’s a fan of one in-state chef in particular.

That would be Gavin Kaysen.

On Wednesday, the NBC "Today" show anchor – who was in town for some filming – reported via Twitter that he’d dined at Kaysen’s North Loop hotspot Spoon and Stable on Tuesday night, calling his meal “so good.”

Pretty nice national shout out for the local food scene, right?

But wait – it turned out Roker’s flight back to New York City was cancelled and he found himself with a little more free time in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Where did he choose to eat on Wednesday night? None other than Kaysen’s second restaurant project, Bellecour in downtown Wayzata.

No news on what Roker consumed on his Kaysen tour, but the chef did publicly thank his new fan on Twitter (twice, actaully).