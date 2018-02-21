Nigeria was winning the Olympic women's bobsled race.

Yes, really.

The Nigerians were the second sled down the track in the opening heat Tuesday, and over the first few turns of the course they actually were going along faster than the Korean sled that had preceded them.

They were winning.

"I know!" pilot Seun Adigun shrieked afterward.

After that flirtation with the lead, Adigun and her brakeman, Akuoma Omeoga from St. Paul, and their sled commenced the inevitable free fall to last place.

They're calling it a success.

"When people talk about sports right now, they're talking about bobsled," Omeoga said of Nigeria.

Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz were the leaders at the midway point of the competition, and the U.S. sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs stood second. Racing concludes Wednesday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS