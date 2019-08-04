ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesho Akindele scored against his former team in the 13th minute and Orlando City held on to beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night.
Defender Ruan put in the leg work to get Akindele open. Ruan penetrated from the touchline into the middle of the attacking the third and sent in a through ball that allowed Akindele to directly challenge the goalkeeper with a one-timer.
Carlos Ascues secured the victory with a second-half stoppage-time goal, finishing Sacha Kljestan's flick pass from close range. It was Ascues' first goal with Orlando City (8-11-5).
Brian Rowe had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.
FC Dallas dropped to 9-9-6.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Mitchell has 20 points, Fever pull away to beat Lynx 86-75
Kelsey Mitchell scored 20 points, Tiffany Mitchell added 17 points and the Indiana Fever pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 on Saturday night.
Lynx
Kayla McBride scores 21 points, Aces beat Wings 75-70
Kayla McBride had 21 points, including five in the final 30 seconds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 75-70 on Saturday night.
Lynx
Lynx blow 20-point lead, lose at Indiana in return to action
The Fever stormed ahead with a dominating third quarter, dropping the Lynx below .500.
Vikings
No shoe-in: Ever the showman, Kyrgios edges Tsitsipas in DC
Nick Kyrgios hammed it up by delivering a repaired sneaker to his opponent, No. 1-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. He celebrated one key shot with a shimmy. He marked the last point by shaking a fan's hand.
MN United
Retirement league no more: MLS spending entices better soccer talent
Still trailing Europe's best leagues in pace and payroll, MLS is becoming a viable destination for developing young stars.