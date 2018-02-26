NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

AK Steel Holding Corp., up 15 cents to $5.65

Steelmakers rose following reports the Trump administration is preparing to place steep tariffs on imported steel.

General Electric Co., up 16 cents to $14.65

The industrial company said it will cut its reported profits from the last two years and named three new board members.

Dean Foods Inc., down $1.32 to $8.81

The milk producer had a weak fourth quarter and its estimates for 2018 fell short of analyst expectations.

Spectrum Brands Inc., up 42 cents to $104.03

The maker of consumer products including Farberware and Kwikset agreed to be bought by HRG Group, its biggest shareholder.

Armstrong World Industries Inc., down $2.35 to $59.10

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer reported weaker-than-expected sales and said costs increased.

Qualcomm Inc., up $3.66 to $66.98

The chipmaker said it made progress in recent talks with Broadcom about a possible deal.

D.R. Horton Inc., down 17 cents to $44.30

Homebuilders traded lower after the Commerce Department said sales of new homes dropped 7.8 percent in January.

MiMedx Group Inc., down 48 cents to $7.35

Bloomberg News reported that the Justice Department is investigating the possibility the biomaterials company overcharged the government.