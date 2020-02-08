TROY, Ala. — Josh Ajayi had 20 points as South Alabama narrowly beat Troy 70-66 on Friday night.
Andre Fox made a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left to give the Jaguars a three-point lead and Ty Gordon missed a 3-point attempt for the Trojans with 5 seconds left.
Chad Lott had 14 points for South Alabama (14-11, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreke Locure added 12 points. Fox had 12 points.
Desmond Williams had 14 points for the Trojans (9-16, 5-9). Tahj Small added 12 points. Gordon had 10 points.
South Alabama plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday. Troy matches up against Louisiana-Monroe at home on Thursday.
