BEIRUT — Syrian state media and a war monitor say an airstrike on a pocket held by the Islamic State group in the country's east has killed several people.
State news agency SANA said Wednesday's airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition killed several people without giving a breakdown.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 16 people were killed including nine IS fighters.
The Observatory said the airstrike in the village of Sousa struck near a mosque.
The incident came days after the coalition said an airstrike on a mosque in the area targeted an insurgent command-and-control center killing a dozen fighters.
The coalition said that while the law of war protects mosques, the use of the building as a headquarters by IS caused it to lose that protected status.
