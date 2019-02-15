DALLAS — Major U.S. airlines say they will soon change their ticketing process to give passengers an option to identifying themselves as male or female.
The gender option on airline sites will soon include choices such as "Mx." or "undisclosed."
The airlines say they are making the change to be more inclusive in dealing with a diverse population of travelers.
American, Delta and United confirmed Friday that they are in the process of updating their booking tools to add such an option. They said the change will be made in the next several weeks.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Chicago police arrest 2 suspects in attack on Smollett
The investigation into black actor Jussie Smollett's account of being beaten in a racist, anti-gay attack took another turn Friday when Chicago police said two men arrested in the case are also black.
Variety
Fatal brain disease found in a wild deer in Crow Wing County
Wildlife managers have confirmed chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in Crow Wing County of east-central Minnesota, marking the first discovery of the fatal brain disease among the state's wild deer outside the southeastern corner of Minnesota.
TV & Media
Father, 4 daughters dead after upstate New York house fire
A man and four of his children have died after a fire that tore through their northern New York home in the middle of the night.
Variety
Airlines to give customers 'nonbinary' choice under gender
Major U.S. airlines say they will soon change their ticketing process to give passengers an option to identifying themselves as male or female.
Variety
Security guard arrested in shooting outside LA synagogue
Police arrested a security guard on suspicion of shooting a self-described First Amendment activist after the two engaged in a videotaped confrontation outside a Los Angeles synagogue and school.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.