NEW YORK — Fly Jamaica Airways says it "condemns" the alleged actions of a cabin attendant accused of taping four packages of cocaine to his legs.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Hugh Hall was arrested at New York's Kennedy Airport on Saturday when agents seized about 9 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of about $160,000.
Hall was detained after a court appearance on Monday.
The airline says in a statement that "drugs are a scourge on society."
It also says drug smuggling and smugglers "are a bane to the aviation industry."
Hall's attorney has not responded to request for comment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Former US Sen. Zell Miller dies at 86; Was 2-term governor
Former U.S. Sen. Zell Miller, a Democrat who led the charge for Georgia's lottery-funded HOPE scholarships during his two terms as governor, has died. He was 86.
National
Trump says he is 'considering' veto of $1.3 trillion budget
President Donald Trump cast doubt on whether he would back a $1.3 trillion spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown Friday, saying he was "considering" a veto over concerns about young "Dreamer" immigrants and border wall money.
National
Foreign adoptions by US families drop by 12 percent
The number of foreign children adopted by U.S. parents dropped more than 12 percent last year, accelerating a decline that's now continued for 13 years, according to new State Department figures.
Politics
Gov. Dayton signs compromise giving $10 million to fix vehicle registration system
State's vehicle registration system still won't be fully functional even with fix.
National
Olympic gymnast criticizes Michigan State interim president
Olympic gymnast Jordyn Wieber is criticizing Michigan State University's interim president, saying he needs to work with the girls and women abused by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.