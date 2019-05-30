MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — A coroner has identified the Nevada couple killed when their aircraft crashed near Indianapolis.
Hancock County Coroner David Stillinger said Thursday the May 22 crash killed 75-year-old Robert W. Holman Jr. and 61-year-old Robin Lynch Holman of Incline Village, Nevada.
The twin-engine Cessna Citation 550 hat Robert Holman was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from Indianapolis Regional Airport , about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the city.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
