NEW YORK — Home-sharing company Airbnb Inc. says it plans to go public in 2020.
It's a long-awaited move for the company, which was founded in 2008 in San Francisco.
Airbnb is one of the largest home-sharing platforms. It has more than 7 million listings in 100,000 cities worldwide.
Airbnb said earlier this week it made $1 billion in revenue in the second quarter of this year. It didn't reveal its profits.
