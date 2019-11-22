SAN FRANCISCO — Airbnb's Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post but will join the company board.
CEO Brian Chesky said Friday that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She's worked for the business since 2011 and he said she can return as an executive whenever she wants.
Johnson said her children used to play at the Airbnb office after hours, but now her oldest will be heading to college soon. She said that she is resetting the priorities in her life.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Washington state deals setback to massive methanol plant
Washington state dealt a setback Friday to efforts to build one of the world's biggest methanol plants on the Columbia River, saying that five years in, its backers had failed to provide enough information about its greenhouse gas emissions and how they would be offset.
National
US regulators bar govt telecom funds for Huawei, ZTE
U.S. communications regulators have cut off government funding for equipment from two Chinese companies, citing security threats.The Federal Communications Commission also proposed requiring companies that…
Business
Spacewalking astronauts slice into cosmic ray detector
Spacewalking astronauts ventured out Friday for the second week in a row to repair a cosmic ray detector, this time actually cutting into the $2 billion instrument.
Housing
Correction: Mortgage Rates story
In a story Nov. 21 about U.S. mortgage rates, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a year ago, the 30-year rate was at 3.81%. It was at 4.81%.
National
Michigan halts sale of marijuana vape products, orders tests
Michigan has temporarily halted the sale of marijuana products intended for vaping so that they can be tested for a compound linked to lung illnesses.