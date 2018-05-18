Airbnb goes surfing

Surfing has become part of Airbnb in a big way: The vacation-rental site recently introduced more than 75 surfing-related activities in its Experiences category, a service where travelers can book activities and tours. The new Experiences were launched in collaboration with the World Surf League, the sport's global governing body, and cost an average of $50 to $100. To start, the surfing activities are available in 20 major surfing locations globally including Jeffreys Bay, South Africa; Chiba, Japan; and Pupukea, in Oahu. By the end of the year, the number of activities and locales will grow to several hundred, said Airbnb's chief executive, Brian Chesky.

Vacation hours are up

American workers used an average of 17.2 days of vacation in 2017, the most since 2010. Research from Project: Time Off showed an increase of 0.4 vacation days from 2016, up from the low of 16 days in 2014. While it's a good start, 52 percent of Americans still left vacation time unused last year. The survey also found that an astounding 24 percent of Americans have not taken a vacation in more than a year. Last year, Americans accumulated 705 million unused days. Those who use all or most of their vacation days to travel report dramatically higher rates of happiness than those using little to none of their time for travel.

Airline bans some animals

American Airlines is banning hoofed, horned, creepy and crawly creatures from flying as emotional support animals. Critters displaying threatening behavior such as growling or biting won't be allowed on board, either. The carrier also will require 48-hour advance notice of plans to fly with an emotional or psychiatric support animal. Travelers will need to present a form signed by a mental health professional showing the disability involved. Amphibians, ferrets, goats, hedgehogs, insects, spiders, snakes, rodents and sugar gliders are among the creatures banned, effective July 1.

Universal gets 'Stranger'

The Upside Down is coming to Universal Studios. Netflix has teamed up with the theme park brand to bring indoor mazes inspired by the hit sci-fi horror show "Stranger Things" to Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Singapore for this fall's Halloween Horror Nights events. The temporary walk-through attraction will be set in a parallel universe called the Upside Down, which fans know was created by the Hawkins National Laboratory in the fictional 1980s town of Hawkins, Ind. The theme park giant worked with creators and producers of the show to re-create scenes and story lines.

$300 off Ireland adventures

Wilderness Ireland has a spring sale with up to $300 off its 2018 hiking and biking adventures on the Emerald Isle. For example, the Hiking the Mountains of Connemara and Mayo is now $1,589 per person double, down from $1,891. Price includes six nights in guesthouses and hotels; most meals; hiking guide and driver; pickup and transport from Galway to Westport; six days of hiking in western Ireland; entrance and admission fees; and taxes. Depart June 23 or Aug. 25. Other trips include biking and yoga in northwest Ireland and biking from the cliffs to coast of County Donegal. Book by May 31 (1-844-235-6240; wildernessireland.com).

