PARIS — French authorities say tests show the air quality in and around the city of Rouen is normal despite a strong irritating odor from a huge fire at a chemical plant.

Regional prefect Pierre-Andre Durand said Saturday that authorities ordered a freeze on local agricultural production and sales as a precaution while awaiting further test results.

Schools were closed due to Thursday's fire but are scheduled to reopen Monday after thorough cleaning.

The fire was extinguished Thursday night after burning for nearly 24 hours. The lubricant plant is among the highest-risk industrial sites in Europe.

Rouen prosecutor Pascal Prache says the investigation of the fire has been expanded to cover any potential harm to people following concerns over possible health risks.