PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — National Guard officials say an hourlong lockdown at Pease Air National Guard Base in New Hampshire has been lifted after possible shots were heard on the base.
The base in Portsmouth was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
The Portsmouth Herald reports the base issued an all-clear announcement over its loudspeaker system at 12:37 p.m.
New Hampshire Air Guard Col. Bill Davis says there are no reports of injuries.
Davis says that no shooter was confirmed but that the lockdown was treated as an active shooter scenario.
Further information was not immediately available.
