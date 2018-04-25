– It is supposed to be a last line of defense against a Sept. 11-style attack on the United States. But a federal program that puts armed undercover guards on commercial airliners is in such disarray that it does little to deter terrorists, many of its employees say, and is being investigated by Congress.

Alcohol abuse among some in the Federal Air Marshal Service is so rampant that the Transportation Security Administration, which oversees the program, has had to monitor whether the armed guards show up for their flights sober, according to five people familiar with the situation. TSA said its office of inspection makes quality assurance visits to ensure that the air marshals are properly prepared for their missions.

Female and minority air marshals said in court documents and interviews that they faced discrimination at work, including being subjected to sexually explicit messages and racist jokes and memes sent on government-issued cellphones. Other air marshals said they were fired or threatened with termination for minor infractions, while misconduct by managers was overlooked. Just 22 percent of the marshals thought their leaders maintained “high standards of honesty and integrity,” according to a federal employee survey completed last year, one of the lowest rankings among agencies.

“I ultimately decided to leave (retire) because I was denied the ability to leverage my experience for the good of the FAMs and I realize that I was part of a system which was putting the emotional well-being of FAMs at risk,” Kathleen Christian, who resigned last year as a clinical psychologist with the federal air marshals, or FAMs, said Nov. 17 in a scathing e-mail to several marshals. A copy was obtained by the New York Times.

Congress has asked the Government Accountability Office, its investigative arm, to review the workplace complaints raised by air marshals, said Charles Young, a spokesman for the office.

Employees with the air marshals view their jobs as crucial to overall efforts to protect airplanes and airports from terrorist attacks. But interviews with more than two dozen former and current federal air marshals describe an agency in crisis.

Burnout is high. Morale is low. Some of those interviewed said they were aware of colleagues who had died by suicide or attempted it. Nearly all described having a variety of job-related health problems; one marshal said he had depression, sleep apnea and dizzy spells.

“The conditions in the air marshals make it more likely that a FAM will not react to a threat than react to one,” said Clay Biles, a former air marshal, who resigned from the agency in 2013 after a five-year stint.

Most of the current and former air marshals spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss operations of the security agency; some said they feared retaliation for speaking out.

The Transportation Security Administration declined to respond to specific questions about the complaints, but said all allegations of misconduct are investigated.

“TSA and the Federal Air Marshal Service leadership take the care of our people very seriously and vigorously dispute any indication otherwise,” said Thomas H. Kelly Jr., a spokesman for the air marshals.

Kelly acknowledged that alcoholism has been a problem for some air marshals — he said about 13 marshals had gotten DUIs in the last three years — and he said that one marshal in the last five years had died by suicide. But he said neither issue represented systemic problems within the program.

Air marshals interviewed for this article said their biggest problem was the number of hours they were expected to fly. They are not allowed to sleep on flights, and back-to-back international trips involving prolonged periods of sitting awake take a toll. Several air marshals said they took medication or drank alcohol to stay awake — despite a policy prohibiting alcohol consumption within 10 hours before work.

Air marshals also blame management, which they said had turned a blind eye to their concerns — including complaints about being subjected to sexist and racist behavior at work.