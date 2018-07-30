DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Air Force Base reservist has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape after impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
Thirty-four-year-old Staff. Sgt. Byron White entered the plea Thursday, averting this week's trial. Sentencing is set for Sept. 13.
An investigation began in December after someone complained on a Division of Family Services hotline. White was arrested at the military base in February on nine counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Authorities said White had been in a sexual relationship with his victim since May 2017.
He was the fourth Dover airman to face child sex abuse charges in the past year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
California lawmaker sued for blocking critics' Twitter feeds
Two California residents are suing a state senator for blocking them from a social media account in a case similar to a successful lawsuit that barred President Trump from blocking critics on his Twitter account.
National
Records: Stun gun used on suspect in trooper killing
Authorities used a stun gun but it failed to subdue a 20-year-old suspect who has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a rookie Arizona state trooper, according to court records released Monday.
Variety
Levi's, Yelp join coalition pledging not to discriminate
Levi Strauss, Yelp and Lyft are leading a coalition of 1,200 businesses and cities that are pledging not to discriminate against employees or customers based…
Nation
4 people, including boy, fatally shot at apartment building
Four people, including a young boy, were shot and killed late Monday at an apartment building, police said.
National
Senators seek answers about migrant family separations
The Senate Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from federal immigration officials about the Trump administration's separation of migrant children from their families and its struggle to reunite them, a fraught effort that's drawn election-year criticism from both parties.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.