DOVER, Del. — A former Dover Air Force Base reservist who impregnated a 14-year-old girl is facing sentencing for child rape.
Thirty-four-year-old Staff. Sgt. Byron White was to appear in court for sentencing Monday.
White pleaded guilty on the eve of trial in July to two counts of third-degree rape.
White was the fourth Dover airman to face child sex abuse charges in the past year.
An investigation began last December after someone complained on a Division of Family Services hotline.
White was arrested at the military base in February on nine counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Authorities said White had been in a sexual relationship with his victim since May 2017.
