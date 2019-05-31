PHOENIX — U.S. Air Force officials say their pilots did not intentionally draw male anatomy with aircraft contrails in the skies above the Phoenix area.
Photos taken of a series of sky ovals near Luke Air Force Base have circulated on social media and some say the shapes resemble male genitals.
Base spokesperson Becky Heyse told the Arizona Republic that leadership of the 56th Fighter Wing has reviewed the photos and flight audio to determine the shapes were made unintentionally.
The F-35 fighter jets were conducting standard training maneuvers Tuesday.
Heyse says the contrails were made as the jets were about to engage in a simulated dogfight.
