PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — A U.S. Air Force colonel based in Colorado has been charged with sexual assault.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that Jason Costello faces a military trial in October on charges of assaulting or groping women on three occasions beginning in 2012.

He is also accused of hitting a woman in the face and violently grabbing another by the arm.

Air Force officials didn't immediately respond to a request to make Costello available for comment.

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Costello is an F-22 fighter pilot and intelligence analyst stationed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. He is assigned to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.

The Air Force says Costello is on active duty, planning training exercises.