AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The military says a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet who was charged with sexual misconduct has pleaded guilty to assault.
Andrew Hong was sentenced to eight months in prison and expelled from the academy at a hearing on Tuesday.
Hong had been charged with abusive sexual contact and attempted abusive sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in an agreement with commanders.
Academy officials say the victim of the attack supported the agreement.
