Willians Astudillo hasn’t felt right since running into the wall along the right-field line June 25, and it’s going to be a while before he’s ready to play again, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday.

“It’s a fairly significant [left] oblique injury,” Baldelli said. “He’s not going to be taking part in baseball activity for a little while.”

Astudillo confirmed that he still feels soreness in the muscle and hasn’t been able to swing a bat, much less take ground balls or even run, for the past 10 days.

“There’s not a lot he can do in the early stages of his rehab,” Baldelli said.

“An oblique injury is not something that just heals up and all of a sudden you start taking swings. … We are going to have to let him heal before we can do anything.”

For comparison: Blake Swihart, a Diamondbacks catcher who like Astudillo also plays the outfield, suffered an oblique injury June 1 and hasn’t yet recovered enough to even begin a rehab assignment.

Rosario healing

The news is better on Eddie Rosario, however. Baldelli said the outfielder, sidelined by a sprained ankle since June 26, ran with no problems in the outfield on Friday. “Very positive,” Baldelli said. “He’s definitely making a lot of progress.”

The Twins probably won’t activated him Sunday, Baldelli said, but with the four-day All-Star break coming up, “we’re hopeful he’s going to be ready soon,” perhaps as soon as next weekend in Cleveland.

Parker takes leave

Blake Parker left the team on Friday to be with his wife, Jordan. The couple are expecting their second child — they have a son, Tyce — and Parker was placed on the paternity list.

The timing of Parker’s absence probably helps the Twins fill the vacancy in their starting rotation by Jake Odorizzi’s finger injury. Kohl Stewart was summoned for the fourth time this season from Class AAA Rochester, making him a prime candidate to take Odorizzi’s start Sunday against the Rangers.

Stewart has started two games for the Twins this season, a loss in Houston and a victory over the Tigers at Target Field. In three appearances, the Twins’ 2014 first-round pick has given up eight runs in 16 total innings, a 4.50 ERA. He’s allowed only eight hits, but five walks, and has struck out four batters.

But Baldelli wasn’t ready to commit to Stewart as Sunday’s starter.

“We’re going to probably wait until after [Saturday’s] game to do that,” Baldelli said. “Kohl is here to help stabilize everything. He could help fill a few different roles. He’s done a nice job for us with basically everything we’ve asked him to do to this point, so it’s a good feeling being able to call him up.”

BP canceled

With the Twins just back from a weeklong road trip, a 2-4 journey that was their first losing trip of the season, and several players dealing with minor injuries, Baldelli canceled batting practice for all three games of this series Friday.

“We’re dealing with everything — all the injuries and everything we’ve been going through — pretty well,” Baldelli said. “And we’re going to just keep playing, playing hard, get healthy, win a few games, hopefully, get to the break and then be ready to go after the break. Because it’s been a challenging month in a lot of ways, but we’ve still found ways to win games and keep from going into any sort of” slump.

Reunion weekend

This series features plenty of cross-team familiarity, with Twins Martin Perez and Nelson Cruz having played for the Rangers, Perez as recent as last season. Texas’ roster includes Danny Santana, whose first four MLB seasons came with the Twins, and Logan Forsythe, who spent August and September in Minnesota last season after being acquired in the Brian Dozier trade.

Baldelli said he understands the challenge of facing a former team, especially for the first time.

“It’s a busy time, because there are so many people you end up needing to [and] wanting to talk to and spend time with,” said the longtime Ray, who experienced the situation after signing with the Red Sox. “So your general schedule and routine can get thrown off at times. I know when we’d go play Tampa Bay, my days were not very much like when we’d play other teams.”

Etc.

• The Twins held a moment of silence before the game for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died Monday.

• The Twins wore special July 4th caps with an M on them, the first time they have worn the M over the TC since 2017.

• Friday’s game started 72 minutes late because of light but steady rain.