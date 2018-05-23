WARSAW, Poland — Aides to the hospitalized leader of Poland's ruling party say Jaroslaw Kaczynski has retained full control and no decisions are made without him.
The 68-year-old Kaczynski is Poland's most powerful politician, shaping policies from the back seat even though he doesn't hold elected office.
Kaczynski has been in the hospital since early May with a knee problem. His noticeable absence has led to speculation about Law and Justice party in-fighting over succession.
His closest aide, Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski, said Wednesday that Kaczynski is not planning to retire from politics and expects to be back at work full-time soon.
Law and Justice spokeswoman Beata Mazurek says Kaczynski is "doing well and nothing is done without him knowing it."
