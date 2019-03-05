WASHINGTON — A congressional aide who specializes in national security says the U.S. has at least temporarily halted a phone surveillance program that was revealed by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Republican aide Luke Murry says the NSA program hasn't been used for six months. Murry didn't give details about why the program was halted but mentioned "problems" with the way information was collected.

Murry is an adviser to House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and made the comments to the Lawfare podcast.

The White House and NSA declined comment.

The U.S. began bulk collection of the time, length and participants of phone calls as part of a surveillance program started after the Sept. 11 attacks. Authority for the program is due to expire this year unless Congress renews it.