LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.
David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.
The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.
National
Fire risks from global warming spread to wet US Northwest
Nestled in the foothills of Washington's Cascade Mountains, the bustling Seattle suburb of Issaquah seems an unlikely candidate for anxiety over wildfires.
National
The Latest: Sanders urges steps to address gun violence
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates and the shootings in Texas and Ohio (all times Eastern):
National
After pair of mass shootings, Trump remains out of sight
As the nation reeled from two mass shootings in less than a day, President Donald Trump spent the first hours after the tragedies out of sight at his New Jersey golf course, sending out tweets of support awkwardly mixed in with those promoting a celebrity fight and attacking his political foes.
National
Obama library brings elation but also fear of displacement
When word spread that the Obama Presidential Center was coming to the lakefront park Tara Madison has watched through her apartment windows for a decade, she was elated at the idea of a gleaming facility honoring the president she supported and reviving rough sections of her neighborhood.