Rendering of Hahn/Cock by Katharina Fritsch

Evidence that the blue rooster is a big deal: The pedestal that will hold the massive bird, part of Katharina Fritsch's "Hahn/Cock," arrived in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning to some fanfare.

The gray, 15-ton stainless steel structure on which the ultramarine blue rooster will stand was placed in the north end of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Tuesday. On Instagram, the Walker posted a photo of the structure as it was lowered onto the ground.

Don't get too excited: The bird itself is still in Europe.

The rooster is set to be delivered the week of May 22, a spokeswoman said. The gray, sleek pedestal itself is part of the work, of course. And it's massive — measuring 10 feet tall and weighing 30,000 pounds — giving a clearer picture of the sculpture's total size.

"Hahn/Cock" is set to be the star of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden's reopening on June 3. A new summer brochure from the Walker features the stately bird on its cover. But it's just one of 18 new works popping up across the garden.

That garden is a construction zone at the moment, with bricks and sod still being laid.