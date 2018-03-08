Supporters of an Augsburg University professor fear that the native of Kenya and his wife are being targeted for imminent deportation after his many years as an instructor and living a crime-free life in the United States.

Mzenga Aggrey Wanyama and Mary Namalwa Wanyama have been ordered to meet Friday in the Twin Cities with officials of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to review their case and discuss “plans for removal” from the United States, fellow Augsburg Prof. Sarah Combellick-Bidney said.

ICE has required Wanyama, 60, to comply with “stringent guidelines including regular visits to the ICE headquarters in St. Paul every one to three months,” said Combellick-Bidney, who teaches law and other topics at Augsburg. “Dr. Wanyama has not missed a single visit. But this most recent demand comes outside of that schedule and signals a shift in priority of his case, putting him at risk for detention and deportation.”

A spokesman in the Twin Cities declined to comment or reveal any specifics about ICE’s handling of this case.

“I am hoping for the best, while preparing for the worst,” Wanyama said Thursday afternoon. “Tomorrow [Friday] is a very important day. It could be nothing, or it might be something else.”

Supporters are planning to gather on behalf of Wanyama at ICE’s local headquarters in St. Paul at noon Friday.

Wanyama said he is resigned to deportation, should it come to that, saying, “Well, what can I do? ... If they want me to buy my own ticket, I will do that.”

Wanyama came to the United States in 1992 seeking political asylum. Sons Willy and Billy arrived three years later and now are protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that prevents many young immigrants from deportation.

In immigration proceedings years ago, Wanyama testified he feared persecution if he returned to Kenya “primarily on account of an article he wrote in 2004 criticizing the government of Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki and praising his Orange Democratic Movement opponent Raila Odinga,” read an appeal he filed in federal court in 2012. The article appeared in The East African Standard, a widely read Kenyan daily newspaper, the appeal noted.

However, Wanyama said Thursday, “The judge wasn’t convinced. I have no more appeals, and my attorney said it was hopeless.”

Combellick-Bidney said Wanyama’s case had been treated as a low priority by ICE, in part because he is a full-time professor at Augsburg teaching writing and literature, and he has no criminal record.

Meg Novak, a Minnesota-based advocate for families of immigrants, said Thursday that it is “an outrage for ICE to remove our community members from their homes, disrupt their lives and rip apart families.”

Wanyama was born and raised in Kenya, received undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Nairobi and then taught English language and literature for about eight years. He came to the United States in 1992 for graduate studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and then moved to the Twin Cities and earned a doctorate at the University of Minnesota.

From 2002-05, he was an assistant English professor at St. Cloud State University before joining the Augsburg faculty. Mary Wanyama is a registered nurse at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.