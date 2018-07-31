ATHENS, Ga. — One moment she was having a sneezing fit and the next, her SUV had rear-ended a minivan.
That's what a 43-year Mississippi woman told officers in Athens, Georgia, after the sneeze-induced crash.
Citing an Athens-Clarke County police report, The Athens Banner-Herald reports the minivan had slowed for a yellow light when it was struck by the SUV Thursday night.
Police said the SUV driver said she'd been sneezing constantly and that after one of her sneezes, "the next thing she knew the air bag hit her in her face."
No injuries were reported in the crash. Police said the SUV driver was cited for following another vehicle too closely.
