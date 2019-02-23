– Human and machine have 10 seconds per plant. They must find the ripe strawberries, gently twist them off the stems and tuck them into a clamshell. Repeat, repeat, repeat, before the fruit spoils.

They worked about an acre apart on a farm the size of 454 football fields: dozens of pickers collecting produce the way people have for centuries — and a robot that engineers say could replace most of them as soon as next year.

The robot is the future of agricultural work, or so says the team behind Harv, a nickname for the latest model from Harvest CROO Robotics, and is on the cutting edge of a national push to automate the way we gather goods that bruise and squish. Designing a robot with a gentle touch is among the biggest technical obstacles to automating the American farm.

Reasonably priced fruits and vegetables are at risk without it, growers say, because of a dwindling pool of workers.

Fewer seasonal laborers are coming from Mexico, the biggest supplier of U.S. farmworkers. Fewer Americans want to bend over all day in a field, farmers say, even when offered higher wages, free housing and recruitment bonuses.

“The labor force keeps shrinking,” said Gary Wishnatzki, a third-generation strawberry farmer who created Harv with former Intel engineer Bob Pitzer. “If we don’t solve this with automation, fresh fruits and veggies won’t be affordable or even available to the average person.”

Harv, the robot, is still pretty clumsy, with a harvesting success rate last year of 20 percent. Humans rate closer to 80 percent.

The problem is so pressing that competitors are banding together to fund Harv, which has raised about $9 million from corporate behemoths like Driscoll’s and Naturipe Farms, as well as from local farmers.

But Harv doesn’t need a visa or sleep or sick days.

The machine looks like a horizontally rolling semitruck. Peek underneath and see 16 smaller steel robots with spinning, claw-like fingers, guided by camera eyes.

Harv would diminish the need for field labor, Wishnatzki said, but it would create new jobs, too. Wish Farms, his family business, would train pickers to become technicians.

Some workers view that plan with anxiety. “I see the robot and think, ‘Maybe we’re not going to have jobs anymore,’ ” said farmworker Antonio Vengas, 48. “People can pick strawberries without hurting them. They know which ones are too little or rotten. Machines can’t do that.”

Labor groups also skeptical. “A machine cannot harvest delicate table grapes, strawberries or tree fruit without destroying the perfect presentation demanded by consumers and the retail food industry,” said Giev Kashkooli of the United Farm Workers of America, which represents about 20,000 farmworkers.

Santiago Velasco, 65, who has worked on the farm for 35 years, said Harv doesn’t concern him. “I don’t think it’ll work, because the people know how to pick,” he said, “and they go faster.”