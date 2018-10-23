NEW YORK — Agent Brodie Van Wagenen interviewed Monday to switch sides and become general manager of the New York Mets and is among three finalists along with former Milwaukee GM Doug Melvin and Tampa Bay senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

The 44-year-old Van Wagenen has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010 and is familiar to the Mets as the representative for Yoenis Cespedes and others.

"In my role as an agent, my solution is to create opportunities for players to be successful both on and off the field," Van Wagenen said. "My conversations with the Mets continue to be organic. I believe baseball is better when the Mets are competitive and successful."

Sandy Alderson has been general manager since October 2010 but took a leave of absence in July when cancer recurred and said the team's poor record did not justify returning. The team's baseball decisions have been made by the trio of assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants Omar Minaya and J.P. Ricciardi, all reporting to chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and his father, owner Fred Wilpon.

"As Jeff and Fred continue their search for a new head of baseball operations, the players, fans and entire organization will be motivated to have a leader with the skills and commitment to win," Van Wagenen said. "If the Wilpons believe I am that person, we will have that conversation."