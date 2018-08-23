PHOENIX — Federal authorities have discovered a sophisticated drug-smuggling tunnel that went from a home in Mexico to an abandoned fast-food restaurant in Arizona.
A division of the Department of Homeland Security said it got word in April that there was a tunnel leading to an old Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant that's not in operation in San Luis, Arizona, about 200 yards north of the border.
Agents arrested a man who owns the abandoned building and is accused of using it to traffic drugs.
Suspect Ivan Lopez is being held in federal detention without bond because he is considered a flight risk.
His attorney, Paul A. Ramos, has not responded to a request for comment.
