SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting a heavy wildfire season for areas along the West Coast of the United States this summer.
The Boise, Idaho-based center said Wednesday that most of the country can expect a normal wildfire season in the period from May through August.
But the states of California, Washington and Oregon are an exception.
The agency says a heavy crop of grasses and fine fuels has developed across California and should elevate fire potential as it dries through the summer.
Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest has entered a period of moderate drought. That might mean an early fire season in the Cascade Range and the Okanogan region.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: First non-white male nominated for speakership
The Latest on the selection of a new Maryland House speaker (all times local):
Nation
Ex-Texas A&M football player gets life in prison for murder
A former Texas A&M football player was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the slaying of a Dallas jogger who was hacked to death with a machete in 2015.
Business
The Latest: Defense seeks to shift blame for warehouse fire
The Latest on the trial of two men in a deadly California warehouse fire (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Davenport flood concerns to remain high for May
The Latest on flooding along the Mississippi River (all times local):
Nation
US wildlife officials propose downlisting endangered beetle
U.S. wildlife officials say an endangered carnivorous beetle is making a comeback and should be downlisted to threatened.