SAVANNAH, Ga. — A federal agency in charge of deepening Savannah's busy shipping channel says machines designed to boost oxygen levels for fish in the river have passed an important test.

The Army Corps said in a report Thursday the oxygen injectors exceeded expectations during a two-month test run. The test is critical to finishing a $973 million deepening of the Savannah River between the Port of Savannah and the Atlantic Ocean. A 2013 court settlement between the Army Corps and environmental groups required a test showing the machines could offset a loss of dissolved oxygen in the water once dredging was halfway done.

The agency is spending $100 million on a pair of oxygen-injecting stations on the river shared by Georgia and South Carolina. Environmental groups have 30 days to submit responses.