NOGALES, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents and Mexican federal police discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel under a parking lot in Nogales.
The agency said Friday the tunnel spotted Wednesday was connected to a storm drain that runs into the United States from Mexico.
Border Patrol says the tunnel, as well as digging and cutting tools, was found during a sweep to help prevent illegal movement of contraband and people across the border.
The agency said the tunnel extended 12 feet (4 meters) into the United States and 5 feet (1.5 meters) into Mexico.
The agency said no immediate arrest was made and authorities will secure the tunnel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
As Trump threatens tariffs, migrant families keep coming
U.S. authorities are overstretched and overwhelmed by an unprecedented surge of Central American families arriving at the southern border.
National
Illinois poised to be 11th state to legalize marijuana use
Illinois is likely to become the 11th state to allow small amounts of marijuana for recreational use after the Democratic-controlled House on Friday sent a legalization plan to Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who campaigned on the issue.
Business
New Minnesota law should make filing taxes simpler, cheaper
In rare agreement, both Republicans, Democrats praised the new measure.
National
Trump to award Medal of Freedom to conservative economist
President Donald Trump is set to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to economist Arthur Laffer.
National
Trump to make 2020 bid official - again - at Florida rally
President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his reelection campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.