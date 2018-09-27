MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Brad Schimel says he fears sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have become so politicized that victims won't come forward any more.

Schimel told reporters Thursday that the allegations against Kavanaugh have become a "political football." He's worried sex assault survivors won't come forward because they're afraid they'll be caught up in a similar mix.

He adds he doesn't envy anyone trying to determine the truth about the Kavanaugh allegations because it's become such a political game.

Schimel signed a letter in July urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Kavanaugh. He said Thursday Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the high court. He says Kavanaugh has served honorably as a federal appellate judge but the Senate faces a difficult challenge as it considers confirmation.