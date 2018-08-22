CLEVELAND — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to discuss the country's opioid epidemic in Cleveland.
Sessions is scheduled to address the crisis Wednesday at the federal courthouse. A news release says Sessions will talk about the Justice Department's efforts to combat the epidemic.
Ohio has been one of the states hardest hit.
The medical examiner for Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County, which includes Cleveland, has said there were 822 unintentional overdose deaths last year compared with 666 in 2016.
The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl or chemically similar drugs have been blamed for the vast majority of the state's overdose deaths.
