Republican attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow said at a fundraiser this week that, if elected, he would "fire 42 Democratic attorneys right off the bat."

That appears to contradict Wardlow's frequent campaign trail message that he would take a nonpolitical approach to the job. He faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison in the November election, and has been depicting Ellison as an extreme candidate, while saying his conservative beliefs would not affect how he would run the attorney general's office.

Wardlow talked about firing Democrats at a fundraiser Monday for U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis. It was recorded by a DFL Party staffer and initially reported by Minnesota Public Radio News. The DFL shared the recording with the Star Tribune.

In it, Wardlow tells the audience, "For 48 years the Democrats have used that office to push their big government agenda. We need to take that back, not for the Republican Party but rather because of rule of law, the Constitution and liberty. We can use that office to really put our state back on the path of liberty and prosperity."

He went on to say that when he takes office he would fire the 42 Democrats and get Republicans in the office, a comment that was met with applause from attendees. He added that his staff would stand up for the rule of law and crack down on welfare fraud.

His campaign manager Billy Grant declined to provide more information on what Wardlow's process for hiring and firing attorneys would be.

"As Doug has said on numerous occasions, he will appoint assistants and deputies who believe in the rule of law and the Constitution. There will be no litmus test for party affiliation," Grant said in a statement.