MADISON, Wis. — Attorney General Josh Kaul says he is asking Gov. Tony Evers for more crime lab analysts in the governor's executive budget.

A review of Wisconsin crime lab operations that Florida International University's National Forensic Science Technology Center released in September found the labs suffer from multiple problems, including poor morale, below-market pay, constant turnover and accepting too much evidence from police.

Kaul said in an interview Thursday that he asked for more digital forensic specialists in hopes of freeing up analysts, more ballistics experts and more field techs. He declined to elaborate.

He also said he has asked Evers to set up a new pay progression for lab employees in hopes of recruiting and retaining workers. He again declined to elaborate.

Evers is expected to release his budget Feb. 28.