Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins earned a bronze medal Sunday in a World Cup 10-kilometer freestyle race in Davos, Switzerland.

Diggins, of Afton, captured her third World Cup medal this season and is third in the overall standings. She finished 36 seconds behind winner Therese Johaug, while another Norwegian, Heidi Weng, edged Diggins by 5.8 seconds for silver. Minneapolis native Rosie Frankowski placed 23rd to earn her first career World Cup points.

Kyle Bratrud of Eden Prairie was 38th in the men's 15K freestyle, the best finish among the American men.

"I haven't historically had great races [in Davos] because I take my time working into the season," Diggins said. "And this course is extremely difficult to pace. But this year, one of my goals was to come into the season a little closer to form than in the past, and it's been awesome to feel like I'm in great shape while still working my way into top race form."

Whitecaps win big

Audra Richards scored two goals and had an assist and Nicole Schammel scored a goal and had an assist to lead the Whitecaps to a 5-2 victory over the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday at Tria Rink. Richards scored twice in a three-minute span early in the second period. Richards assisted on Sydney Baldwin's goal, which extended the Whitecaps' lead to 5-0 in the third period. The Riveters scored twice in the final six minutes.

Free-throw mark falls

St. Charles guard Kooper Vaughn was 26-for-26 from the free throw line and scored 52 points, leading St. Charles to a 92-84 boys' basketball victory over Rochester Lourdes on Saturday in Rochester.

Vaughn's 26 free throws are the most free throws made without a miss in a game in state boys' basketball history. The previous record for free throws without a miss was 21 by, Delano's Derek Techam last February.

The state record for free throws made in a game is 28 and free throws attempted is 33.

Vaughn, a 6-0 junior who is the leading three-point shooter in school history, made four three-pointers among his 11 field goals.

